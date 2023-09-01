ESPN, ABC and 24 Other Disney Channels Blacked Out for Charter's 14.7 Million Spectrum Pay TV Customers

Charter Spectrum customers were blacked out from ESPN Thursday as Utah backup quarterback Bryson Barnes escaped pressure and threw a 73-yard touchdown pass against Florida.

Charter Communications, which with just over 14.7 million customers is now within a couple hundred thousand cable TV connections of becoming the biggest U.S. pay TV provider of them all, is suddenly blacked out from the biggest channel of them all, ESPN, along with ABC O&Os and 24 other Disney cable networks.

Yeah, you heard this right -- on Thursday kickoff night for week 1 of the 2023 college football season, Charter set up a website, disneyespnfairdeal.com, to announce that it had to take down the Disney channels due to a carriage dispute.

At the time of this sentence typing, defending Pac-12 champ Utah is up 14-3 over perennial Southwest Conference contender Florida, live on ESPN, while starting a backup quarterback.

That's a big national game. And Charter subscribers are SOL.

"We offered Disney a fair deal, yet they are demanding an excessive increase," Charter said. "They also want to limit our ability to provide greater customer choice in programming packages forcing you to take and pay for channels you may not want. Spectrum is on your side and fighting to keep costs down while protecting and maximizing customer choice."

Beyond the usual pay TV carriage-war rhetoric, the dispute seems to center on Charter's desire to offer its new sans-sports basic tier without ESPN.

In July, Charter announced a new lower-priced iteration of its most popular Spectrum branded tier, which it said would not include any sports channels.

TheDesk, a news site run by journalist Matthew Keys, quoted a Charter rep aggreeing (reluctantly) to cough up higher fees for ESPN, but wanting the flexibility to offer a sans-ESPN tier.

“We would agree to The Walt Disney Company’s significant rate increase despite their declining ratings — but they are trying to force our customers to pay for their very expensive programming, even those customers who don’t want it or worse, can’t afford it,” the rep told Keys

Here's Disney's statement: "We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Charter Communications for some time and have not yet agreed to a new market-based agreement. As a result, their Spectrum TV subscribers no longer have access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC Owned Television Stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers."

Affected cable channels also include SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Freeform, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, BabyTV.

ABC-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, San Francisco, Fresno and Raleigh-Durham were also taken down from Charter Spectrum.

Charter plans to conduct a webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST Friday to discuss "the status" of its distribution agreement (disagreement?) with Disney.

Charter and Disney were working off a three-year deal that was signed in August 2019.

Fortunately for Utes fans in Salt Lake City, Comcast owns the cable franchise to the town. Gator diehards in Gainesville, meanwhile, pay their bills to Cox Communications if they take cable.

Also blacked out is North Dakota at Missouri on the SEC Network.

Notably, ESPN, which alone accounts for around $10 on the average pay TV bill, doesn't start its 2023 NFL participation until a Monday Night Football matchup on September 11 featuring the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets.

The Charter-Disney kerfuffle is one of two major pay TV distribution beefs going on right now, with more than 200 stations owned or serviced by Nexstar Media Group blacked out on DirecTV platforms.