CNBC, The More You Know Debut Financial Literacy Campaign April 2

‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer will appear in CNBC’s financial literacy campaign.

CNBC and The More You Know debut a bilingual social media campaign on financial literacy April 2. The spots feature Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money; Sharon Epperson, CNBC senior personal finance correspondent; Jon Fortt, Closing Bell: Overtime co-anchor; and Bertha Coombs, CNBC senior healthcare reporter, among other CNBC talent. Besides appearing on CNBC and in The More You Know public service announcements, the spots will run on NBCUniversal’s social platforms.

“Providing financial information to audiences around the world is core to our business as we believe it can help put people on a path towards financial security and financial growth," said KC Sullivan, CNBC president. "I want to thank the NBCU The More You Know team for partnering with us to highlight the importance of financial literacy.”

The campaign targets viewers and users who may not have a level of financial literacy one might associate with a CNBC viewer.

“You need to be literate about money, which means you have to let money compound for you,” Cramer said in the spot titled Financial Literacy 101, which debuted at 11 a.m. ET April 2. “Put it in something that goes up over time and keep reinvesting.”

Silvana Henao and A.J. Vielma appear in the spot “La Educación Financiera Es Poder”, which debuts April 4 at 10 a.m.

The minute-long spots feature more than a dozen CNBC journalists, including network anchors, and reporters for CNBC en Español and CNBC Make It. Melissa Lee, Nick Vega and Bob Pisani are among the figures who appear.

Other promos are entitled “Save It For Later,” “Making Good Financial Decisions” and “Financial Literacy is Empowerment.”

The campaign is running to coincide with Financial Literacy Month, which is April.

CNBC and The More You Know both turn 35 this year.