Bob Chapek, Jessica Rosenworcel, John Malone Lined Up For Paley International Council Summit

The 28th annual Paley International Council Summit happens November 8-9 at The Paley Center for Media in New York. It is the first in-person Council Summit in three years, and will address issues in tech and media that will determine the course of business. Speakers include Bob Chapek, Disney CEO; Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman, FCC; John Malone, chairman of Liberty Global; and Debra Lee, former BET chairman and CEO.

Titled “Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media”, the Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., chairman of The Paley Center and executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst; and Henry A. Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State. According to Paley, “the Summit convenes international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives from across industries, including media, entertainment, sports, telecommunications, and technology.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the in-person return of the 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit at the Paley Center for Media and to continue driving the global media conversation forward as we welcome back dignitaries and CEOs from the most influential companies from around the world,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center president and CEO. "Thank you to our sponsors Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and The William S. Paley Foundation for making this signature event possible.”

Among other panels, Rosenworcel is interviewed by CNBC co-anchor Jon Fortt for “The Next Era For Media” November 8. That same day, Joe Tsai, Alibaba Group co-founder and executive vice chairman, and owner of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, is on the panel “Leveraging Web3: Strategies for Success in the Metaverse,” and Lee is on the panel “The Value of Varied Perspectives: Diversity from the Board Room to the Writers’ Room and Beyond.”

Bennack, Jr. and Kissinger, who turns 100 in May, offer the keynote address November 8, and John Malone, chairman of Liberty Global, speaks on The Next Era of Technology, Media & Telecom. That same day, Steve Cooper, CEO of Warner Music Group, speaks on the panel “Musical Evolution: Finding Today’s Listener Wherever They Are”; Gary Bettman, commissioner of the NHL, is on the panel “Changing the Game: How Sport Is Embracing Technology to Grow Its Global Reach and Bring in New Audiences”; and Chapek speaks on “The Walt Disney Company: The Next 100 Years.”

Leopoldo Gomez, president of Univision Noticias, is on the panel “Maintaining Trust in Journalism from Reporter to Aggregators and Everything in Between.”

"The 28th annual Paley International Council Summit, Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media, brings dignitaries from across the world together to discuss important issues and topics around the next generation of media,” said Bennack, Jr. "We look forward to reconvening international dignitaries and thought leaders and learn from their key insights around our ever-evolving industry.” ■