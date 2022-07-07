‘Mad Money’ Moving to Wall Street
By Michael Malone published
Jim Cramer’s CNBC show sets up in NYSE July 18
CNBC show Mad Money will move to the New York Stock Exchange starting July 18. Jim Cramer hosts.
The new set will be on the trading floor, next to the bell podium. It will incorporate architectural elements of the New York Stock Exchange, CNBC said.
“Jim Cramer and the New York Stock Exchange are two of the most recognizable names on Wall Street,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said. “Jim is always pushing for new and engaging ways to share his investing insights, from Squawk on the Street in the morning to this year’s launch of the CNBC Investing Club to today’s announcement marking an exciting new chapter for the Mad Money franchise.”
Mad Money is currently shot at CNBC headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.
Cramer is co-anchor of the 9 a.m. ET hour of Squawk on the Street. The CNBC Investing Club is a subscription product for investors.
“I came to Wall Street 40 years ago and fell in love with it instantly,” said Cramer. “The New York Stock Exchange is the pinnacle of capitalism, and I am ecstatic and elated to be back home.”
The New York Stock Exchange is on Wall Street in lower Manhattan.
“The trading day is framed by the NYSE’s opening and closing bells, but anyone who sees Jim come through our turnstiles in the early morning hours knows how closely he tracks the open,” said Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE. “With Mad Money at its new home on our floor, we can’t wait to see Jim wrap the day for CNBC viewers in his peerless style from the world’s greatest financial stage.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
