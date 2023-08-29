C’mon Get Happy: ‘The Partridge Family’ Heads to AXS TV

AXS TV premieres ‘70s sitcom The Partridge Family starting October 2. The show will air in the 9 p.m. ET hour, with back-to-back episodes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will also air in the 1 p.m. weekday slot as part of the network’s “Retro Binge” daytime block, alongside The Monkees, The Very Very Best of the 80s and A Year in Music.

Shirley Jones played the matriarch Shirley in The Partridge Family. David Cassidy, Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crough and Jeremy Gelbwalks played her children and bandmates.

The Partridge Family was on from 1970 to 1974. It amassed 96 episodes.

“The Partridge Family is one of television’s most beloved sitcom classics, fueled by its iconic soundtrack featuring enduring hits such as ‘C’mon Get Happy’ and ‘I Think I Love You’,” said Katie Daryl, VP of programming, AXS TV. “AXS TV is proud to bring the Partridges back home to primetime — giving longtime fans a chance to relive their favorite moments from the show while opening it up for a new generation to discover and enjoy.”

The series was inspired by real-life musical siblings The Cowsills. Guest stars on the show included Johnny Cash, Richard Pryor, Jodie Foster, Dick Clark and Farrah Fawcett.

AXS TV, part of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, features music-themed programming and professional wrestling, among other things.