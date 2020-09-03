AXS TV Greenlights 'Music's Greatest Mysteries' Series

AXS TV will develop a new documentary series that will look into questions surrounding some of history's greatest musical artists.

The six-episode series, Music's Greatest Mysteries, will debut later this fall and will investigate infamous myths which have come to define the music industry throughout the decades. The series will look into such questions as Why Did Michael Jackson And Prince Feud?, Was Elvis A Narc?, and Is Avril Lavigne Really Dead?, as well as addressing The Conspiracies Of Backmasking, The Myths Of KISS, and The Sad Story Of “Friends In Low Places,” according to network officials.

“As AXS TV continues to evolve and expand, we are committed to creating new and original reality and lifestyle music programming,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV in a statement. “Music’s Greatest Mysteries gives viewers an in-depth look at the myths and legends that have rocked the industry. Featuring some of the biggest names in music, packed with expert commentary, and exploring compelling stories both known and unknown, Music’s Greatest Mysteries promises to reveal new tales to even the most seasoned music fans. I am excited to share this new series with our viewers when it debuts later this year.”