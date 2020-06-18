Tanki Named GM of AXS TV, HDNet Movies

Anthem Sports & Entertainment named Frank Tanki as general manager of its AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

Tanki, who spent 10 years at Viacom, has been working with Anthem on growth plans and strategic direction for the channels for several months. As GM, he will oversee business strategy and day-to-day operations. He will also have a role in working with AXS TV’s current distributors and developing new content distribution opportunities.

Anthem acquired AXS and HDNet Movies last year. The networks were managed on a temporary basis by Anthony Cicione, who is senior VP of Anthem and runs its Game TV in Canada.

“Anthem has spent the last several months investing in research, content and the market opportunities for these two channels. Having Frank step in to lead the evolution of AXS TV and HDNet Movies is a significant addition to our executive team,” said Len Asper, CEO of Anthem.

“He has an unprecedented track record of success and leadership at such outlets as Nickelodeon, CMT, Spike and Turner. That, coupled with his wide-ranging skills in revenue and distribution growth, channel branding, and digital media make him incredibly well rounded and capable of guiding both networks into the next generation of media,” Asper said. “The experience he brings will be vital in establishing AXS TV as the premier destination globally for premium music programming, and HDNet Movies as the leading force for blockbuster films and classic favorites.”

At Viacom, Tanki was most recently general manager for TV Land and CMT. Before that he was executive VP, brand marketing and creative, at Spike TV and a senior VP at Nickelodeon. Previously he was director, promotions marketing, for Turner’s Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. He began his career at Jujamcyn Theaters.

"This is an incredible opportunity to help lead AXS TV and HDNet Movies forward into the future,” said Tanki. “I was fortunate enough to work with Len and many of the talented members on the AXS TV and Anthem teams over the past few months, getting a first-hand look at the amazing assets in place—not only at AXS TV and HDNet Movies, but across the broader Anthem spectrum. AXS TV is already such a great brand and I look forward to driving new areas of growth with both partners and consumers alike, as we work to build best-in-class partnerships and further establish our strong relationship with the fans."