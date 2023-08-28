Chiefs-Lions Kicks Off NFL Season on Sept. 7

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into action against the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s Sept. 7 kickoff game.

The Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Detroit Lions September 7, starting the 2023 NFL season. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and is on NBC.

The Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season last year before offing the Eagles, 38-35, for a comeback win in the Super Bowl. The Lions went 9-8.

The September 7 game is at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The telecast is under NBC’s Sunday Night Football rubric, despite it happening on a Thursday. The game streams on Peacock. Universo has the Spanish-language broadcast.

On Sunday, September 10, the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Mike Tirico handles play-by-play for Sunday Night Football. Cris Collinsworth is in the booth too, with Melissa Stark the sideline reporter and Terry McAulay the rules analyst.

Carrie Underwood is featured in the Sunday Night Football open, which showcases an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” and a concert performance interspersed with highlights.