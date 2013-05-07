Carrie Underwood to Replace Faith Hill in 'SNF' Intro
NBC announced that former American Idol winner Carrie
Underwood will replace Faith Hill in performing during NBC's Sunday Night
Football intro.
The theme song performed, "Waiting All Day for Sunday
Night," is set to the original Joan Jett song, "I Hate Myself for
Loving You." From 2007-12, the song was performed by Faith Hill and in
2006, the inaugural season of Sunday Night Football, Pink performed
the open.
"Carrie Underwood was our first and only choice to
perform the Sunday Night Football opening," said SNF
producer Fred Gaudelli. "She's one of America's most popular
entertainers and the perfect fit for our show."
Sunday Night Football, which averaged 21.8 million viewers in the
2012 season, is primetime television's No. 1 program.
