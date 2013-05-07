Carrie Underwood to Replace Faith Hill in 'SNF' Intro

NBC announced that former American Idol winner Carrie

Underwood will replace Faith Hill in performing during NBC's Sunday Night

Football intro.

The theme song performed, "Waiting All Day for Sunday

Night," is set to the original Joan Jett song, "I Hate Myself for

Loving You." From 2007-12, the song was performed by Faith Hill and in

2006, the inaugural season of Sunday Night Football, Pink performed

the open.

"Carrie Underwood was our first and only choice to

perform the Sunday Night Football opening," said SNF

producer Fred Gaudelli. "She's one of America's most popular

entertainers and the perfect fit for our show."

Sunday Night Football, which averaged 21.8 million viewers in the

2012 season, is primetime television's No. 1 program.