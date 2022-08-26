Rams-Bills Starts Off NFL Season September 8
NBC, Peacock have the opening game
The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 8, with the defending champ Los Angeles Rams playing the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC has the game. The kickoff takes place at 8:20 p.m. ET and coverage begins at 7 p.m.
Despite it happening on a Thursday, the game bears NBC’s Sunday Night Football branding. Sunday Night Football continues September 11 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers a week later.
The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.
Every Sunday night game this season streams on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Al Michaels has done 16 seasons in the booth for Sunday Night Football. Now calling Thursday Night Football games for Prime Video, he shifts to an emeritus role at NBC Sports.
Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will work the Sunday night games for NBC, with Melissa Stark handling sideline reporting.
Coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff handle the production for NBC Sports. ■
