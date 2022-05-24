Al Michaels To Continue in Emeritus Role at NBC Sports

Al Michaels, a part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2006 and now the play-by-play announcer for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, will continue to contribute to NBC Sports broadcasts in an emeritus role.

NBC Sports said Michaels will be involved in high-profile events such as the NFL playoffs and the Olympics.

“Revered by viewers and colleagues, Al has been the soundtrack for many of the greatest moments in sports television history,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. “We are thrilled that he’s staying in the family and raising the stature of our events for years to come.”

Michaels’ move to Amazon was part of an unprecedented round of musical chairs that also saw Troy Aikman and Joe Buck move to ESPN from Fox and Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady sign with Fox Sports — although he won’t start till he hangs up his cleats and retires from the NFL as a player.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall. A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen,” Michaels said.

Michaels called his 11th Super Bowl in February. His most memorable call might have come when he said “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” when the U.S. hockey team beat the Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympics. ■