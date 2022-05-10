Tom Brady Agrees To Join Fox Sports as Analyst After He Retires From NFL
Deal follows departure of Troy Aikman to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’
Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst after his playing career concludes.
The announcement was made by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch in what he called "real time" during Fox’s earnings call with analysts Tuesday morning.
Brady would replace Troy Aikman, who left Fox along with Joe Buck to broadcast ESPN’s Monday Night Football games. Aikman and Buck worked as a team on Fox Sports for 20 years.
“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be joining Fox Sports as our lead analyst,” Murdoch said.
Brady, 44, briefly signaled he would retire after last season but decided to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Tom will call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt and serve as a client ambassador for us,” Murdoch said. “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and we wish him all the best in this upcoming season.“
Murdoch also noted that Fox reached an agreement with the NFL to air an incremental game on Christmas Day. Last year’s Christmas game generated 28 million viewers, he said. ■
