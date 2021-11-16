Tom Brady Series ‘Man in the Arena’ on ESPN Plus

Tom Brady docuseries Man in the Arena premieres on ESPN Plus November 16. New episodes are released on Tuesdays throughout the NFL season. Each episode will focus on one of Brady’s ten Super Bowl appearances.

A quarterback, Brady played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, then shifted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, picking up yet another Super Bowl title earlier this year.

The series is co-produced by ESPN, 199 Productions and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports.

Brady, Chopra and Michael Strahan founded Religion of Sports.

“I was a Patriots fan before I was a Tom Brady fan. I was a Tom Brady fan before I was a Tom Brady collaborator. I was a Tom Brady collaborator before I was a Tom Brady friend,” said Chopra. “Man in the Arena is me and the team at ROS bringing all those roles together. It’s a celebration of greatness because that’s what Tom’s career has always been about in the Arena. It’s also a recognition that greatness isn’t an individual pursuit.”

ESPN Plus costs $6.99 monthly and can be accessed with the Disney Bundle.