Charlie Grisham Gets WRTV Indianapolis GM Job

Charlie Grisham has been named VP and general manager at WRTV Indianapolis. He starts at the ABC affiliate June 10.

E.W. Scripps owns WRTV.

Grisham comes from WSIL in Carterville, Illinois, where he’s been the GM since 2019. The station, part of the Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg DMA, broadcasts in southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

Lana Durban Scott was previously the WRTV general manager.

“Charlie is a seasoned local media executive who understands the changing media landscape and has a successful track record leading station operations in the Midwest,” said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president and general manager. “He is well positioned to take WRTV to new heights as the general manager.”

Before his time at WSIL, Grisham was director of sales for KSDK St. Louis, general sales manager and VP of local content development at KUSI San Diego and VP of sales for software company Bitcentral. He has also been on-air at stations in Oklahoma, Nebraska and Iowa, and was a meteorologist for the U.S. Air Force.

Grisham has served on the board of the Illinois Broadcasters Association. He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor of science in atmospheric sciences from Creighton University.