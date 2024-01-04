Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold Host ‘Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’ on CBS

CBS airs The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary Saturday, February 10. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, stars of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host. Paramount Plus streams the one-hour special as well.

Formerly known as The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, the event tapes Wednesday, February 7 at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Performers have not been announced.

Melanie Few founded The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration stage in Vegas as co-host of the 25th anniversary broadcast on CBS with my dear friend and The Neighborhood co-star, Tichina Arnold,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “A huge congratulations to Melanie Few for creating this amazing celebration of music, faith and football."

The event brings together NFL stars and acclaimed musicians from a variety of genres. Performers at last year’s event included Patti LaBelle and Israel Houghton.

“Co-hosting the 25th anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with Cedric the Entertainer is a true highlight for me,” Arnold said. “Melanie Few’s achievement in hitting this incredible milestone is a testament to her dedication and the event's cultural impact. I’m thrilled to be part of this historic event, and Cedric and I are geared up to bring our energy, laughter and soul to this momentous occasion!"

Adam Blackstone is music director for The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary. The special is executive produced by Melanie Few. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

CBS airs Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.