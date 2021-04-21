BET To Air ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Series

BET has picked up rights to the first season of the LeBron James-produced basketball comedy Survivor’s Remorse.

BET and BET Her will air the first season of the series -- which ran on Starz from 2014 to 2017 -- beginning April 21, according to the network. The series follows the life of basketball star Cam Calloway and his family after he signs a pro-basketball contract and moves his family to Atlanta.

Survivor’s Remorse stars Jessie T. Usher, RonReaco Lee, Erica Ash, Teyonah Parris, Tichina Arnold, and Mike Epps.

