BET To Air ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Series
Former Starz series produced by LeBron James debuts April 21 on BET, BET Her
BET has picked up rights to the first season of the LeBron James-produced basketball comedy Survivor’s Remorse.
BET and BET Her will air the first season of the series -- which ran on Starz from 2014 to 2017 -- beginning April 21, according to the network. The series follows the life of basketball star Cam Calloway and his family after he signs a pro-basketball contract and moves his family to Atlanta.
Survivor’s Remorse stars Jessie T. Usher, RonReaco Lee, Erica Ash, Teyonah Parris, Tichina Arnold, and Mike Epps.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.