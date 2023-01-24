‘The Neighborhood’ Gets Season Six on CBS
Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield in the cast
CBS has renewed comedy The Neighborhood for season six. In season five, the show is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its 8 p.m. Monday slot, and 7.3 million in live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms.
“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”
Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan are in the cast.
Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ■
