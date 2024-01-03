KABB San Antonio Anchor Camilla Rambaldi To Step Down
Was co-anchor of ‘Fox News at Nine’ on Sinclair station
Camilla Rambaldi, anchor at KABB San Antonio, is stepping down from the Fox station, she shared on Instagram. Her final day at the Sinclair-owned station is January 12.
“It has been a remarkable journey doing what I love every day in the beautiful city of San Antonio. From being out in the field reporting to launching my franchise SA STRONG, I have met incredible people from all walks of life,” Rambaldi said. “It has been an absolute privilege to share your stories. Thank you for trusting me.”
Rambaldi got her start as an intern on the assignment desk at KABC Los Angeles, then worked at KTVH Helena. She arrived at KABB as a reporter early in 2016. After working evenings, she shifted to mornings as reporter and fill-in anchor, and was promoted to co-anchor of primetime newscast Fox News at Nine in 2019.
Rambaldi also anchors remotely for Sinclair’s WXLV Winston-Salem in North Carolina.
She hosts monthly segment “SA Strong,” which focuses on stories of empowerment and resilience.
Rambaldi did not share what her next career move is.
“The community that I have built in this city reminds me every day of why I got into journalism,” she said on Instagram. “San Antonio, you have been my home away from home. Thank you for this monumental chapter.”
