‘Call Me Kat’ Finished at Fox

Call Me Kat will not see a fourth season on Fox. Mayim Bialik stars in the comedy, about a woman named Kat who spends her life savings to open a cat-friendly cafe in Louisville.

Season three began last September and concluded earlier this month.

Fox said in a statement: “We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant are also in the cast. Leslie Jordan played Phil, but died in a car crash in October.

Bialik and Jim Parsons, both Big Bang Theory alum, are executive producers on the show, along with Miranda Hart, Maria Ferrrari and Jim Patterson. Ferrari and Patterson are the showrunners.

Call Me Kat was inspired by a British series called Miranda.