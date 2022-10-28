Fox Salutes Leslie Jordan in Tribute

Fox toasted Leslie Jordan, cast member of Call Me Kat and a fixture on another Fox shows, during an episode of the Kat comedy October 27. Jordan, who played Phil on Call Me Kat, died in a car crash October 24 in Hollywood. He was 67.

The tribute video showed Jordan in The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters. “Forever a part of the Fox family,” the video concludes.

Jordan had also played socialite Beverley Leslie on NBC’s Will & Grace.

Fox said in a statement earlier in the week, “We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Season three of Call Me Kat premiered September 29. ■