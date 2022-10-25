Leslie Jordan, Comedy Actor, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, cast member of Call Me Kat, died in a car crash October 24 in Hollywood. He was 67. Jordan played Phil on Kat, a Fox comedy, and had played socialite Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace.

Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving October 24, and crashed into a building.

He was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Standing not quite 5 feet tall, the New York Times said Jordan took a stab at being a jockey in his 20s before turning to acting. His TV work included The Fall Guy, Murphy Brown, Newhart and The Cool Kids. His film credits include The Help, and he had a one-man stage show called My Trip Down the Pink Carpet.

Jordan won the 2006 Emmy for guest actor in a comedy for his work on NBC’s Will & Grace.

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Season three of Call Me Kat began September 29.

Jordan turned into an Instagram star during the pandemic, sharing personal videos from home in Tennessee that often went viral. He authored a book entitled How Y’All Doing? Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well Lived.

“Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan,” said the studio in a statement. “Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this time.” ■