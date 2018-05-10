Fox Picks Up ‘The Cool Kids,’ Drama ‘Proven Innocent’
Fox said it picked up two shows, comedy The Cool Kids and drama Proven Innocent.
The Cool Kids is from 20th Century Fox in association with FX Productions. The multi-camera comedy, writing by Charlie Day and Paul Fruchbom, is about men in a retirement community whose lives are upended when a rebellious woman moves in.
The show stars Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan.
Proven Innocent is a one hour drama from Strong Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television.
Written by David Elliot, Proven Innocent is a legal drama set in a wrongful conviction firm.
The show stars Rachelle Lefevre , Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith and Clare O’Connor.
