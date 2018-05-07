Fox Orders Season Two of ‘The Resident’

Fox has renewed freshman drama The Resident. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the medical drama is averaging more than 10 million multi-platform viewers per episode.

The executive producers are Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce, who also directed the pilot.

The series stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Melina Kanakaredes.

“Amy, Todd and all the producers set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before – to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they’ve succeeded,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Matt, Emily, Bruce, Manish, Shaunette and the show’s entire cast have turned in consistently heartfelt performances, and we are so excited to go back to Chastain Memorial for another tremendous season.”