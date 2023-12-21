Byron Allen Expands Board, Adding Six New Directors

Byron Allen said his Allen Media Group has expanded its board of directors from three members to nine.

The new directors are all current AMG executives.

They are Janice Arouh, president, network distribution; Mark DeVitre, executive VP and general counsel; Eric Gould, executive VP of finance and chief investment officer; Sydnie Karras, VP and chief accounting officer; Chris Malone,CFO and Andy Temple, COO for broadcast sales and syndication.

Those executives join Allen, Carolyn Folks, his mother and executive producer at Entertainment Studios, and COO Terrence Hill, who have been on the board since the company was founded in 1993.

“For the past 30 years, I’ve been working with a small board of three directors, but now that Allen Media Group is much bigger as we’ve become highly acquisitive, I am excited to announce the addition of these six new board members,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “I am extremely proud of this board because it is diverse, and the people who make it up are simply the best because they know our business and the media space innately, which allows us to move quickly and efficiently in this rapidly changing landscape.”

Allen, who got into show business as the youngest comedian to appear on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, founded his company and ran it from his kitchen table, sometimes calling stations from a payphone. It now owns 27 network-affiliated TV stations, The Weather Channel, theGrio Television Network, This TV and the Local Now streaming platform. It also produces and distributes 73 syndicated television program. .

This year, Allen has offered to buy the ABC Television Network and its owned stations from The Walt Disney Co. and BET Media from Paramount Global.