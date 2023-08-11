‘Bluey’ Stage Show to Go For Another Year

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, a theatrical production based on the kids show, has extended its tour for another year. The stage production launched in New York in November and will continue through July 2024. Upcoming stops include Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Denver.

Bluey, about a Blue Heeler puppy, is an animated show from Australia that is produced by Ludo Studio. The critically adored program, created by Joe Brumm, streams on Disney Plus and airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel.

The theater show features puppetry and live actors and is based on an original story from Brumm. It offers music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

The stage show began in Australia before the U.S. tour started. The show happened nearly 450 times in that country across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House. It visits Canada as well as the U.K. and Ireland, both starting in December.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show has been wowing audiences at every venue and we’re delighted to provide more Bluey fans across the country with the opportunity to experience the show,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We’ve received many, many requests for additional tour dates and we’re so pleased that more fans will be able to see Bluey’s world come to life in their hometowns.”

Blue’s Big Play happens in Madison, Wisconsin August 12-13, then Roanoke, Virginia August 15-16, then Fayetteville, North Carolina August 17, then continues to Baltimore.