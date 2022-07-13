‘Bluey’ Season Three on Disney Plus August 10
By Michael Malone published
Blue Heeler dog the star of Aussie animated series
Animated series Bluey returns for season three on Disney Plus August 10. Joe Brumm created the show, about a Blue Heeler dog who brings a lot of adventure to her family.
Ludo Studio produces the show for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios.
“Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we’re delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family,” said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, director of children's content partnerships, BBC Studios. “We’re so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide.”
Bluey premiered in the U.S. 2019.
The third season involves making Dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom, among other themes. Season three will also feature original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel.
"We've been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we're so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world,” said Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, executive producers and co-founders, Ludo Studio.
Episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year. ■
