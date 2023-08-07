‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ Top TCA Awards Winners

HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear won multiple TCA Awards celebrating the top television shows from the 2022-23 season, the Television Critics Association announced Monday (August 7).

Succession, which ended its four-season run in May, won both the Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Program of the Year Awards. FX's The Bear took home the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding New Program awards.

Actresses swept the individual achievement award categories, with Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn winning the Drama award for her portrayal of Kim Wexler in the AMC series – which ended its six-season run in 2022. Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne was triumphant in the Comedy category for her role as Charlie Cale in the Peacock series.

The Carol Burnett Show was bestowed the TCA’s Heritage Award, while actor/producer/writer Mel Brooks was honored with the TCA Career Achievement award.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape," TCA outgoing president and Salon TV Critic Melanie McFarland said in a statement. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore.”

The awards were announced online after the in-person TCA Awards ceremony originally scheduled to be part of the August TCA Summer Tour was canceled due to the ongoing TV writers and actors strike.

Below is the full list of 2023 TCA Awards winners:

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: The Bear (FX)

Outstanding New Program: The Bear (FX)

Program of the Year: Succession (HBO)

Individual Achievement in Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul – AMC)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face – Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: Bluey (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robertson (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials: Beef (Netflix)