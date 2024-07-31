Billy Crystal Thriller? Apple TV Plus Series ‘Before’ Premieres Oct. 25

The Billy Crystal thriller Before debuts on Apple TV Plus Friday, October 25. Two of the 10 episodes will be out that day.

Crystal portrays Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

Also in the cast are Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Apple TV Plus calls the series “an atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller.”

Paramount Television Studios produces Before. Sarah Thorp created the show and is showrunner and executive producer. Crystal and Eric Roth are also executive producers, with pilot director Adam Bernstein and producing director Jet Wilkinson.

Following the two-episode premiere, new episodes will come out Fridays, with the season finale set for December 20.

Crystal's resume includes the movies When Harry Met Sally, America's Sweethearts, Monsters, Inc. and Mr. Saturday Night. He was in the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1984-1985 and has hosted the Oscars nine times.