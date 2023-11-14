‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Airs on CBS Dec. 27

Kennedy Center honorees (from top l.) Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Renee Fleming, Barry Gibb and Dionne Warwick and the host of the ceremony, Gloria Estefan (bottom r..). (Image credit: Kennedy Center via CBS)

CBS will air The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday, December 27, as actor and comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renee Fleming, singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah and singer Dionne Warwick get honored.

Gloria Estefan hosts.

Paramount Plus streams The Kennedy Center Honors live. The event goes for two hours.

The Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington hosts the event on December 3. It will also honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose contributions have “shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world,” according to the Kennedy Center. “Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts. Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television, each Kennedy Center Honoree has a unique place in the national consciousness and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.”

Done+Dusted will produce the special in association with ROK Productions. Elizabeth Kelly executive produces with David Jammy. Alex Rudzinski is the director.

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tania Leon were toasted at The 45th Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.

CBS has broadcast the Kennedy Center Honors for 45 years.