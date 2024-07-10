Behind-the-Scenes At ‘Baywatch’ Docuseries Headed to Hulu

ABC News Studios debuts the docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun on Hulu August 28. It said the series “delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of Baywatch, the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world’s most famous lifeguards to life.”

There are four episodes.

Lifeguard drama Baywatch debuted on NBC in 1989. It was a syndicated show from 1991 to 2001.

After Baywatch offers cast interviews and unseen footage, and “unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage ‘sex sells,’” adds ABC News Studios.

Matthew Felker produces and directs.

Those interviewed in the series include Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Michael Newman, Michael Berk and Douglas Schwartz. The series also features a never-aired interview with Pamela Anderson.

Nicole Eggert is a producer and Ari Shofet is executive producer on the series. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.