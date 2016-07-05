Pop Takes ‘Baywatch’ Fans Back to the Beach

Pop, the cable network joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate, has made a deal to air the classic lifeguard series Baywatch.

Pop acquired the rights to 176 episodes from FremantleMedia International and launched the series over the 4th of July weekend.

“We’re delighted to be working with Pop to bring this much loved cult classic back to TV screens. Iconic characters, explosive storylines and of course, those famous red bathing suits ignited a huge global fan base and I’ve no doubt its return is set to become staple viewing this summer,” said Caroline Kusser, senior VP, sales and distribution for FremantleMedia North America.

Baywatch stars David Hasselhoff, Jeremy Jackson, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth and Gena Lee Nolin.

A new movie version of Baywatch has been filmed starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. It is scheduled to be released next summer.