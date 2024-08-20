‘Bad Sisters’ is Back in November

Season two of dark comedy Bad Sisters, the Sharon Horgan series about sisters dealing with an “accidental death” of one sister’s husband, starts on Apple TV Plus November 13. There are eight episodes. Two are out on premiere day, followed by a new one on Wednesdays until Christmas.

The sisters are played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

“Two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust,” teased Apple TV Plus.

The cast also includes Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward and Michael Smiley.

Bad Sisters is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman, and Dearbhla Walsh is exec producer and director. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who adapted the series with Horgan from the Belgian series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, also an exec producer on Bad Sisters.

The show premiered in August 2022. At the time, Horgan told B+C the producers worked hard to make the sisters “infectious good company.”

The viewer "needs to be on their side to be behind this pretty terrible thing they’re doing," she added.

The show is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature.