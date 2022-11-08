‘Bad Sisters’ Gets Season Two Order

Apple TV Plus has ordered a second season of dark comedy Bad Sisters. The show, from Sharon Horgan, is about five sisters in Ireland, and how they react to an abusive husband. Horgan is in the cast too.

"If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right,” said Sharon Horgan. “The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Bad Sisters debuted August 19. Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson play the Garvey sisters with Horgan. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack and Assaad Bouab are also in the cast.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol executive produce for Caviar. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward direct, and Walsh exec produces.

Horgan told B+C that Fargo influenced Bad Sisters. "I love the way they balance monstrous behavior with characters you really care about," said Horgan. "They take you by surprise all the time."

Bad Sisters is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature. ■