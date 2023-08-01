Angus Cloud, Who Played Fez on ‘Euphoria,’ Has Died at 25

Angus Cloud, who portrayed drug dealer Fez on HBO drama Euphoria, died July 31 at age 25. No cause of death has been given, but Cloud’s family, in a statement, mentioned his battle with mental health, and shared that Angus’s father had recently died.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His family added, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, Cloud was not an actor when he joined Euphoria. He had been spotted walking down the street in Manhattan by a casting scout.

The third season of Euphoria has not begun shooting.

“There was no one quite like Angus,” creator Sam Levinson said in a statement. “He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

HBO called Cloud “immensely talented.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the network said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”