Teen Drama ‘Euphoria’ Starts on HBO June 16

Drama Euphoria begins on HBO June 16. Sam Levinson created the show, about a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. There are eight episodes and Levinson directs five.

Zendaya stars. Rapper Drake executive produces.

“Euphoria puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor,” said HBO.

Zendaya’s Rue Bennett is out of drug rehab and struggling to make sense of her life. She meets a trans girl who recently moved to town.

Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Algee Smith are also in the cast.

The executive producers are Levinson, Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lihtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis.

Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and is based on an Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.