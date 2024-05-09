Andrea Robinson Joins WCMH Columbus As Weekend Anchor
Departs KPLC Lake Charles for her hometown market
Andrea Robinson starts on the weekend newscasts at WCMH Columbus Saturday, May 11, anchoring alongside Matthew Herchik and meteorologist Bryan Still. NBC4 Today airs Saturdays 5-7 a.m. and Sundays 5-8.
Robinson will also report on the morning news Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. She debuted at the station May 8, co-anchoring with Herchik on NBC4 Midday.
Nexstar owns WCMH.
Robinson previously worked at KPLC Lake Charles (Louisiana), which is owned by Gray Television.
She grew up in central Ohio and graduated from Ohio University.
“I’m so excited to be back in Columbus,” she said on the air May 8. “It’s really cool to be home.”
TVSpy previously reported Robinson joining the Nexstar station.
