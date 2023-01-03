Anderson Cooper Sits With Prince Harry
Duke of Sussex on ‘60 Minutes’ January 8
Anderson Cooper interviews Prince Harry on 60 Minutes Sunday, January 8. The prince has a memoir, titled Spare, coming out January 10. Besides the book, Harry will discuss his childhood, the loss of his mother, and his life as the Duke of Sussex, both in the U.K. and now in California.
Harry is the younger son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He’s the brother of William and his wife is Meghan Markle. Harry and Markle stepped down from the royal family in 2020 and relocated to Southern California.
Prince Harry told Cooper he’s been a victim of leaks amidst the royal family. (opens in new tab) "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he said of his conversations within the family. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."
Cooper anchors Anderson Cooper 360˚ on CNN. He’s been a 60 Minutes correspondent since 2006.
60 Minutes is on CBS.
Harry and Meghan sat with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, in 2021. The telecast did a very high rating. ■
