Buckingham Palace Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview

Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday in response to Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said the statement, which was released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen.

The statement comes two days after the interview aired in primetime on CBS. During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about why they left the UK and gave up royal life, citing issues over race and safety.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," said the statement. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."