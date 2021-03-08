Primetime Ratings Sunday: CBS on Top With Oprah’s Royals Interview

Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, did a heavy rating Sunday on CBS. CBS won the night with a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.6/4.

60 Minutes got a 0.8 on CBS and Oprah with Meghan and Harry did a noisy 2.6 across two hours. An Equalizer rerun wrapped up prime.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 0.6 and two hours of American Idol at 0.8. Who Wants to be a Millionaire rated a 0.4.

Fox got a 0.4/2. Cherries Wild and Bless the Harts both got a 0.3. The Simpsons and The Great North both scored a 0.4. Bob’s Burgers tallied a 0.5 and Family Guy a 0.4.

NBC and Telemundo both notched a 0.3/2. On NBC, a rerun of The Voice led into Ellen’s Game of Games at 0.3. The season premiere of Good Girls got a 0.4.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.3 and 0.4 across two hours. Movie Poseidon followed.

Univision got a 0.2/1. Aqui y Ahora led off prime. Film Ladrones followed, then Liga MX soccer.

The CW got a 0.1/0. The Critics’ Choice Awards took up prime. Last year’s event got a 0.2.