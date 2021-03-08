Trending

‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ Was the Top Live, Linear Program on Sunday

By

Viewership grew steadily during the two-hour interview, per Vizio’s Inscape

From left: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry'
(Image credit: Joe Pugliese)

Not only was Oprah With Meghan and Harry a ratings hit for CBS, it was the No. 1 most-watched program on all of live, linear television Sunday, per Vizio’s Inscape.

The special captured 3.44% of minutes watched by Vizio smart TVs and beat out the 2021 NBA All-Star Game (3.26% of all minutes watched Sunday). And, for the week of March 1-7, the interview was No. 12 overall for watch-time, capturing 0.55% of all minutes watched during the seven-day period. 

Inscape, which tracks minute-by-minute tune-in, revealed that viewership grew steadily as the interview progressed, peaking around 9:37-9:38 p.m. ET and again 9:55-9:58 p.m.

Minute by minute viewers for the CBS primetime special 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry'

According to iSpot, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, 52 brands aired 56 spots 60 times during the interview. Most-seen brands (not counting network promos), included Kohl’s (20.4 million TV ad impressions), Vicks ZzzQuil (10.8 million), Realtor.com (10.7 million), Always (10.7 million) and H&R Block (10.7 million). 

Here’s the full list of brands that ran ads during the interview:

  • CBS
  • Kohl's
  • Vicks ZzzQuil
  • Realtor.com
  • Always
  • H&R Block
  • State Farm
  • T-Mobile
  • Subaru
  • Nutrafol
  • Progressive
  • Applebee's
  • Discovery+
  • Dawn
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Allstate
  • KISQALI
  • Paramount+
  • Ancestry
  • Aveeno
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Ford
  • Bounce
  • Almond Breeze
  • SKYRIZI
  • Netflix
  • Josh Cellars
  • Tremfya
  • Klarna
  • Wonderful Pistachios
  • Head & Shoulders
  • Jardiance
  • Enbrel
  • L'Oreal Paris Skin Care
  • Simparica
  • Mr. Clean
  • Tide
  • Cascade
  • Apple TV+
  • Cottonelle
  • NordicTrack
  • Harry & David
  • GEICO
  • Venus
  • Airbnb
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Secret
  • Downy
  • Facebook
  • Chewy.com
  • Trulicity
  • Gain Detergent