‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ Was the Top Live, Linear Program on Sunday

Not only was Oprah With Meghan and Harry a ratings hit for CBS, it was the No. 1 most-watched program on all of live, linear television Sunday, per Vizio’s Inscape .

The special captured 3.44% of minutes watched by Vizio smart TVs and beat out the 2021 NBA All-Star Game (3.26% of all minutes watched Sunday). And, for the week of March 1-7, the interview was No. 12 overall for watch-time, capturing 0.55% of all minutes watched during the seven-day period.

Inscape, which tracks minute-by-minute tune-in, revealed that viewership grew steadily as the interview progressed, peaking around 9:37-9:38 p.m. ET and again 9:55-9:58 p.m.

According to iSpot , the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, 52 brands aired 56 spots 60 times during the interview. Most-seen brands (not counting network promos), included Kohl’s (20.4 million TV ad impressions), Vicks ZzzQuil (10.8 million), Realtor.com (10.7 million), Always (10.7 million) and H&R Block (10.7 million).

Here’s the full list of brands that ran ads during the interview: