‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ Was the Top Live, Linear Program on Sunday
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
Viewership grew steadily during the two-hour interview, per Vizio’s Inscape
Not only was Oprah With Meghan and Harry a ratings hit for CBS, it was the No. 1 most-watched program on all of live, linear television Sunday, per Vizio’s Inscape.
The special captured 3.44% of minutes watched by Vizio smart TVs and beat out the 2021 NBA All-Star Game (3.26% of all minutes watched Sunday). And, for the week of March 1-7, the interview was No. 12 overall for watch-time, capturing 0.55% of all minutes watched during the seven-day period.
Inscape, which tracks minute-by-minute tune-in, revealed that viewership grew steadily as the interview progressed, peaking around 9:37-9:38 p.m. ET and again 9:55-9:58 p.m.
According to iSpot, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, 52 brands aired 56 spots 60 times during the interview. Most-seen brands (not counting network promos), included Kohl’s (20.4 million TV ad impressions), Vicks ZzzQuil (10.8 million), Realtor.com (10.7 million), Always (10.7 million) and H&R Block (10.7 million).
Also Read: CultureX Conversations Event Set for Tuesday, March 16
Here’s the full list of brands that ran ads during the interview:
- CBS
- Kohl's
- Vicks ZzzQuil
- Realtor.com
- Always
- H&R Block
- State Farm
- T-Mobile
- Subaru
- Nutrafol
- Progressive
- Applebee's
- Discovery+
- Dawn
- Procter & Gamble
- Allstate
- KISQALI
- Paramount+
- Ancestry
- Aveeno
- Liberty Mutual
- Ford
- Bounce
- Almond Breeze
- SKYRIZI
- Netflix
- Josh Cellars
- Tremfya
- Klarna
- Wonderful Pistachios
- Head & Shoulders
- Jardiance
- Enbrel
- L'Oreal Paris Skin Care
- Simparica
- Mr. Clean
- Tide
- Cascade
- Apple TV+
- Cottonelle
- NordicTrack
- Harry & David
- GEICO
- Venus
- Airbnb
- Consumer Cellular
- Secret
- Downy
- Chewy.com
- Trulicity
- Gain Detergent
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.