CultureX Conversations Event Set For Tuesday, March 16

The entertainment industry is examining its diversity and inclusion efforts as it continues to make inroads in recognizing the business rationale for greater representation on-air, behind the camera and in the C-suites. Future’s CultureX Conversations on Tuesday, March 16, will build on the dialogue through a series of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and awards that celebrate the industry’s inclusion efforts while searching for ways to improve both the mindset and the impact of decision makers to foster a more inclusive industry.

Allen Media Group and Entertainment Studios chairman Byron Allen (Image credit: Entertainment Studios)

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO Byron Allen will serve as opening keynote speaker of the virtual conference, leading a roster of top industry executives, chief diversity officers, on-air talent and showrunners set to discuss the need for more diversity within all aspects of the industry, while revealing the strategies behind building a successful, diverse workforce. The conference is produced in partnership with The Walter Kaitz Foundation.

Warner Bros. Digital Networks SVP and general manager Diana Mogollon will headline a panel on the impact of diverse shows casts on programming acquisition and distribution, while WarnerMedia Inclusion SVPs Karen Horne and Samata Narra share some internal research and insights on implementing the inclusion process within a “merging” corporate culture.

Also Read: Michelle Ray Keeps Inclusion Efforts Top of Mind

Walter Kaitz Foundation CEO Michelle Ray will host a panel featuring diversity officers such as AMC Networks chief diversity officer Aisha Thomas-Petit and executive search executive Ann Carlsen of Carlsen Resources discussing their experiences and tips for ensuring equitable results in recruitment practices and hiring procedures.

Regarding on-screen diversity, GLAAD chief communications officer Rich Ferraro will release the organization’s latest report on LGBT characters and storylines on TV, while AARP VP of multicultural marketing Yvette Pena will discuss the impact of content targeting the multicultural maturing audience.

A highlight of the conference is the CultureX Awards, given to individuals, organizations and programs for their outstanding commitment to inspiring cultural inclusion within the television industry. The ceremony is hosted by 2020’s CultureX award recipient, Julio Vaqueiro, the anchor of Noticias Telemundo Edicion Especial. This year’s award recipients include: Juanjo Duran, Head of Entertainment & Multicultural, Google; Juan Williams, Fox News Political analyst, co-host of Fox News Channel’s The Five; and Starz, for commitment to ensuring diversity and inclusion in the cast and storyline of many of its most popular series including Power, P-Valley and Outlander, plus upcoming series including Run The World, Blindspotting, Black Mafia Family, Shining Vale, Serpent Queen and the sequel to Power, Power Book II: Ghost. The award will be accepted by Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch.

For more information, or to register, visit the CultureX Conversations website.