What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 6-7)

The NBA All-Star game highlights a busy sports lineup for the first weekend of March.

Due to the pandemic-driven shortened NBA schedule, Sunday’s TNT NBA All-Star game telecast from Atlanta will also feature coverage of the traditional Slam Dunk and Three-Point contests. In the past those events were featured as part of a two-day NBA All-Star festivities weekend.

Meanwhile, college basketball heats up with weekend tournament action, with such conferences as the Southern Conference, Patriot League, West Coast, Sun Belt, Missouri Valley and Atlantic 10 all featuring playoff action across various networks. Nationally ranked teams will also see action Saturday including fourth-ranked Illinois against seventh-ranked Ohio State (ESPN), eighth-ranked Alabama against Georgia (CBS) and 10th ranked Villanova visiting Providence (Fox). On Sunday, ESPN will telecast the game between third-raked Baylor and 18th-ranked Texas Tech, Fox will carry the fifth-ranked Iowa -25th-ranked Wisconsin game and CBS will air the ninth-ranked Houston-Memphis contest.

Also on Sunday, Fox will feature coverage of NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 race, and NBC offers NHL action with a Buffalo Sabers-New York Islanders telecast -- part of a quadrupleheader across NBC and NBCSN celebrating “Hockey Day in America.”

On the ring sports front, ESPN Plus will offer the UFC 259 pay-per-view event featuring the Jan Blachowicz-Israel Adesanya light heavyweight championship main event bout.