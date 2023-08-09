Anchor Paul Cicala Returns to KVIA El Paso

Anchor Paul Cicala is returning to KVIA El Paso, where he will pair up with Stephanie Valle on the anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. on weekdays. Cicala had been sports director at KVIA, known as ABC-7, working there from 2009 to 2013.

He starts at ABC-7 September 25.

“Paul is an incredibly dynamic man. He is naturally enthusiastic, and you see that passion coming through in his work, in his stories,” said KVIA General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann on KVIA.com. “He’s been here, he loves this community and he’s already a part of it.”

Cicala has previously worked at KTNV Las Vegas, KOLD Tucson and KESQ Palm Springs. When he worked at KVIA earlier in his career, he was voted Best Newscaster Under 40 by El Paso Inc.

Cicala takes over for Erik Elken at KVIA, who left the station to spend more time with his family.

“When I was at ABC-7, I feel like my biggest memories were the stories I did with News,” Cicala said on the KVIA website. “I’m really looking forward to working on all the stories that I never got the opportunity to work on when I was in El Paso – and not only in El Paso, but of course, Las Cruces and Ciudad Juarez as well.”

News-Press & Gazette (NPG) owns KVIA, an ABC affiliate. El Paso (Las Cruces) is Nielsen’s No. 91 DMA.