Kevin Lovell, KVIA El Paso General Manager, Sets Retirement

Kevin Lovell, general manager of KVIA El Paso, will retire at the end of May. News director Brenda De Anda-Swann will replace him.

News-Press & Gazette (NPG) owns KVIA.

Lovell first arrived at KVIA in 1980. He moved on to stations in Amarillo, San Antonio and another in El Paso, and came back to KVIA in 1995 as news director. He became general manager in 1999.

"I am a lucky man,” said Lovell. “Few people retire from a TV station, in my case, a great one. My personal and professional families thank the Bradley family and NPG broadcast presidents, John Kueneke and Mike Meara, for providing the resources and support to get the job done right.”

Lovell spent four years on the ABC Affiliate Board.

De Anda-Swann arrived at KVIA in 1998 and has been the news director for the past 13 years. She is a native of Mexico who graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to becoming news director, she was the station’s promotions director and assistant news director.

"It is an incredible honor–and responsibility–to be entrusted with KVIA and its legacy," said De Anda-Swann. "It's a unique station with deep roots in the Borderland, and we are relentless in our commitment to viewers. I carry with me the dedication of those who've worked to make ABC-7 so successful over the years and look forward to taking on the challenges ahead."

El Paso is DMA No. 93. ■