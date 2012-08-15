Kueneke Named President of NPG Broadcasting
News-Press &
Gazette Company announced that John Kueneke will become president of NPG
Broadcasting, effective Jan. 1, 2013.
The new position will have Kueneke focusing on strategic planning and
acquisition. Meanwhile, NPG has announced that Mike Meara will take over
day-to-day operations of the stations as chief operating officer of the
division.
"Recently, John
Kueneke approached us with a plan to transition the leadership of the Broadcast
Division with the goal of both positioning the Company for the future and, on a
personal level, allowing John to step back a bit from his current day to day
duties. We approved John's thoughtful plan and appreciate his dedication in
helping us transition the company for the future," said Dave Bradley, chairman of
NPG.
