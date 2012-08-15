Kueneke Named President of NPG Broadcasting

News-Press &

Gazette Company announced that John Kueneke will become president of NPG

Broadcasting, effective Jan. 1, 2013.

The new position will have Kueneke focusing on strategic planning and

acquisition. Meanwhile, NPG has announced that Mike Meara will take over

day-to-day operations of the stations as chief operating officer of the

division.

"Recently, John

Kueneke approached us with a plan to transition the leadership of the Broadcast

Division with the goal of both positioning the Company for the future and, on a

personal level, allowing John to step back a bit from his current day to day

duties. We approved John's thoughtful plan and appreciate his dedication in

helping us transition the company for the future," said Dave Bradley, chairman of

NPG.