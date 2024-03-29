Anchor Don Alhart Sets Retirement After 58 Years at WHAM Rochester

Don Alhart, WHAM Rochester anchor, has announced his retirement. Alhart, a Rochester native who is 79, will step down from 13WHAM News at 6:00 June 6. He has spent 58 years at the station.

Guinness World Records saluted Alhart last year for the “longest career as a television news broadcaster.”

While studying at Ithaca, Alhart started as a reporter at WHAM, then known as WOKR, in the summer of 1965. He also worked in radio during college, as a DJ and news reporter at WTKO.

He joined WHAM full-time on June 6, 1966, after graduating from Ithaca. “He went on to become the community’s most well-known and respected source of news and information as the anchor of the highest-rated local news broadcast,” said the station in a statement.

Deerfield Media owns the station, an ABC affiliate, and Sinclair manages it.

“Don maintains the highest possible standards in all aspects of his life and career,” said Chuck Samuels, WHAM VP and general manager. “His commitment to quality journalism is reflected in generations of broadcasting professionals that follow and have benefited from his example and mentorship. It remains a significant part of his legacy.”

Alhart has won five Edward R. Murrow Awards and was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“I am grateful for the loyal viewers who allowed me to pursue a lifelong career passion while also serving a community I love,” Alhart said. “I would never look back and wish that I had done something else. The ability to say that, may be one of the greatest gifts of all.”

Alhart met his wife, Mary, in 1968 when Channel 13 sponsored the Miss Rochester Pageant. They were married in 1970 and have three children, along with six grandchildren.