Amy Calvert Takes On KOKH-KOCB Oklahoma City GM Job

Amy Calvert has been named VP and general manager of KOKH-KOCB Oklahoma City. She comes from KJRH Tulsa, where she was VP and general manager.

Sinclair owns KOKH-KOCB, a Fox-CW duo in DMA No. 46.

“Amy is a seasoned executive with deep roots in Oklahoma,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair COO and president of local media. “We are excited she has joined Sinclair to lead our stations in Oklahoma City and we look forward to strengthening our bonds in the community as we continue to grow the station."

Diana Wilkin was the VP/general manager at KOKH-KOCB starting in July 2022. She shifted to be general manager at Sinclair’s WPEC West Palm Beach this month.

Calvert was previously general manager at GEB America, a religious network founded by Oral Roberts, and director of creative services at TV Guide Networks.

“As a lifelong Oklahoman, I’m honored to join the amazing teams at KOKH, KOCB and the Sinclair team,” she said. “My deep love for this state and my passion for local media make me incredibly excited to serve our viewers and community leaders in Oklahoma City and the surrounding communities.”

Calvert was chairwoman of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. She graduated from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.