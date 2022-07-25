Diana Wilkin Named GM at KOKH-KOCB Oklahoma City

Diana Wilkin has been named VP and general manager of KOKH-KOCB Oklahoma City. The Fox-CW pair is part of Sinclair.

Wilkin joins Sinclair from media consulting firm Twelve 24 Media, where she was a managing partner. She succeeds Vince Baressi atop KOKH-KOCB.

“Diana is a seasoned media executive with expertise in sales, news and digital leadership, along with an extensive financial management background,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of broadcast. “She will be a tremendous asset for the company, and we are thrilled she is joining us to lead KOKH and KOCB as VP/GM.”

Wilkin was the CBS president of affiliate relations and Fox’s senior VP of network distribution. Her GM jobs include WPEC West Palm Beach, WAWS-WTEV Jacksonville, KGPE Fresno and KSAS Wichita.

“I’m excited to be joining the outstanding team at KOKH. It’s a terrific opportunity to grow our local news brand and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the Sinclair family,” said Wilkin.

Oklahoma City is DMA No. 44. ■