Wilkin Tapped to Run WPEC

Freedom Broadcasting announced that Diana Wilkin will become president and general manager of WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla. April 9. Wilkin comes over from Clear Channel , where she was VO and GM of the Fox-CBS duopoly in Jacksonville.

“Her multi-company, multi-market and widely varied broadcast experience made her the number-one choice to take on this important role,” stated Freedom president Doreen Wade.

WPEC is a CBS affiliate. Wilkin sits on the CBS affiliate board.

Freedom Broadcasting owns nine stations in seven states, and is awaiting its sale of WLNE Providence .

