Sinclair Names Diana Wilkin GM For West Palm Beach Stations
Exec returns to WPEC-TV
Sinclair said it named Diana Wilkin as VP and general manager for its stations in West Palm Beach, Fla., including WPEC-TV, WTVX-TV and WTCN-TV
Wilkin had been GM of Sinclair’s stations in Oklahoma City. She succeeds Mike Pumo, who retired.
Earlier in her career, Wilkin was VP and GM of WPEC-TV. She also ran stations in
Fresno, Cal., and Jacksonville, Fla.
“Diana is a highly experienced media executive and has been a tremendous asset for the company leading our stations in Oklahoma City,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media for Sinclair. “We are pleased to welcome Diana back to West Palm Beach and WPEC, where she successfully ran the television station earlier in her career.”
Before running Sinclair’s stations in Oklahoma City, Wilkin was with Twelve 24 Media. She was also a board member at Chicken Soup for the Soul and president, affiliate relations at CBS.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to WPEC. We have an amazing footprint in South Florida and it’s an incredible opportunity to oversee the stations’ growth, innovation, and community engagement within the market,” said Wilkin.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.