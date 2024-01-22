Sinclair Names Diana Wilkin GM For West Palm Beach Stations

Sinclair said it named Diana Wilkin as VP and general manager for its stations in West Palm Beach, Fla., including WPEC-TV, WTVX-TV and WTCN-TV

Wilkin had been GM of Sinclair’s stations in Oklahoma City. She succeeds Mike Pumo, who retired.

Earlier in her career, Wilkin was VP and GM of WPEC-TV. She also ran stations in

Fresno, Cal., and Jacksonville, Fla.

“Diana is a highly experienced media executive and has been a tremendous asset for the company leading our stations in Oklahoma City,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media for Sinclair. “We are pleased to welcome Diana back to West Palm Beach and WPEC, where she successfully ran the television station earlier in her career.”

Before running Sinclair’s stations in Oklahoma City, Wilkin was with Twelve 24 Media. She was also a board member at Chicken Soup for the Soul and president, affiliate relations at CBS.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to WPEC. We have an amazing footprint in South Florida and it’s an incredible opportunity to oversee the stations’ growth, innovation, and community engagement within the market,” said Wilkin.